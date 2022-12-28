Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City To Make Surprise January Swoop For Rafael Leao

IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester City are set to make a move for AC Milan's Rafael Leao to bolster their attack in the race for the Premier League title with the deal seeing Jack Grealish go the other way.

Premier League Champions Manchester City may join in with the winter transfer window fun after Liverpool got the ball rolling amongst the 'Big Six' as they are on the verge of confirming the signing of PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

Meanwhile Chelsea and Arsenal are making moves to improve their side as well so now Pep Guardiola may join in the transfer fun.

Even though they still have World Cup winner Julian Alvarez to come back into the fold as well as Erling Haaland upfront and firing according to reports City want to add another attacker to their side.

The attacker in question is AC Milan's Rafael Leao who was part of the Portugal World Cup squad who made it to the quarter-finals.

Rafael Leao

City interested in swap deal for Rafael Leao

According to Calciomercato City would be interested in getting Leao whilst sending Jack Grealish the other way to Italy.

Leao's contract is up in 2024 with the Serie A Champions struggling to come to an agreement with the winger on a renewal so they may look to cash in when they can.

Milan aren't convinced by the exchange though due to the wages of Grealish and also the age difference between the pair as Leao has many more years left in his career compared to the English international.

So a deal for Leao may happen however it seems unlikely that Grealish will go the other way.

