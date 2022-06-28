Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City Will Not Look For A Raheem Sterling Replacement

With Raheem Sterling's exit to Chelsea looking imminent there is nothing to suggest that Manchester City will go out of their way to replace the winger this transfer window.

The Premier League Champions have freshened up their attack by signing a couple of recognised number nine's in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez so they move away from the false nine system but they are also losing one of their most consistent goal threats by letting Sterling go.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling on international duty

Hence why it can be seen as a risk to not find a replacement for the 27-year-old England international but that is the plan according to Rob Dawson.

Sterling has managed double figures for goals in every season he has played for Manchester City so they are losing a significant goal threat from the wing.

The hope will be that Alvarez and Haaland can replace those number or even possibly double it due to their prolific nature.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the wing they already have Jack Grealish who will be much more settled and will have adapted to Pep Guardiola's way of playing so the hope will be his goal contributions will double.

As well as that Colin Palmer will be expected to get more game time this campaign.

The priority will remain to be get another left-back in the door with Marc Cucurella still the number one target.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage

imago1002060920h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Leeds United And Chelsea Agree Deal For Raphinha Amid Raheem Sterling Links

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Optimistic Of Finding An Agreement For Defender Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
News

Report: Manchester City Would Rather Raheem Sterling Move Abroad

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Steffen vs Liverpool Fa Cup SF
Transfer Rumours

Report: USA International Zach Steffen Is Set To Join Middlesbrough On Loan

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
imago1012202593h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gabriel Jesus Completes Medical And Officially Joins Arsenal For £45million

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Jesus Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gabriel Jesus In London For Medical Ahead Of Move From Manchester City To Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Stefan Ortega in action for Arminia Bielefeld
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Reach Full Agreement With Arminia Bielefeld Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago
Loum Tchaouna
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Stade Rennais Winger Loum Tchaouna

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago