Report: Manchester City Will Not Look For A Raheem Sterling Replacement

With Raheem Sterling's exit to Chelsea looking imminent there is nothing to suggest that Manchester City will go out of their way to replace the winger this transfer window.

The Premier League Champions have freshened up their attack by signing a couple of recognised number nine's in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez so they move away from the false nine system but they are also losing one of their most consistent goal threats by letting Sterling go.

Hence why it can be seen as a risk to not find a replacement for the 27-year-old England international but that is the plan according to Rob Dawson.

Sterling has managed double figures for goals in every season he has played for Manchester City so they are losing a significant goal threat from the wing.

The hope will be that Alvarez and Haaland can replace those number or even possibly double it due to their prolific nature.

On the wing they already have Jack Grealish who will be much more settled and will have adapted to Pep Guardiola's way of playing so the hope will be his goal contributions will double.

As well as that Colin Palmer will be expected to get more game time this campaign.

The priority will remain to be get another left-back in the door with Marc Cucurella still the number one target.

