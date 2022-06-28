Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Would Rather Raheem Sterling Move Abroad

Several European teams showed a slight interest in the winger however no bids from any sides other than Chelsea were made so therefore Manchester City could not get their wish.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG all shown some intent when it was known that Raheem Sterling was considering his future but none of the respective Champions of their leagues decided to act on that interest.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling against Wolves

Which is unfortunate for City as in their ideal world they would have sold Sterling to one of those sides according to Rob Dawson as they are not a direct rival like Chelsea but instead the two time European Champions have been the only side to submit bids.

The 27-year-old winger has his heart set on a move to Chelsea so the Premier League Champions will respect his wishes with a deal set to go through relatively quickly.

He has been a huge success since joining from Liverpool for £50 million in 2015.

He has won four League Cups and four Premier League titles as well as one FA Cup during his seven years at the club scoring 131 goals in 339 matches.

The hope will be that Erling Haaland can help replace that massive goal output as Sterling looks to try and make Chelsea serious title contenders.

