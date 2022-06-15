Report: Manchester City's Phil Foden full of Academy Praise

November 21st 2017. The day that Manchester City's brightest academy talent to date came on as a substitute for Yaya Touré in the UEFA Champions League. Now Phil Foden is an established City player, he has spoken out on the importance of Academy football.

Since making his first City appearance, Phil Foden's minutes and game time took a couple seasons to get to the amount he's happy with today. He made 10 appearances in the 2017/18 season, 26 the season after and 38 come the 2019/20 season.

IMAGO / PA Images

With many suggesting a loan spell could of been best for Phil Foden during his early years in the first team squad, the ' Stockport Iniesta' stayed put and rightfully chose to develop under Pep Guardiola.

In a recent report from Gulf News, Phil Foden spoke on Academy football and the importance of youth in sport as "City Football Schools announces three new locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi"

On the current focus on Academy players at Manchester City, Foden said " You look around the first team now and there are definitely more players who have come through the ranks. This season alone, we had Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Liam Delap in and around the first team and these guys are just three names that people will know.

Further going onto add " Having eight academy players line up against Wycombe at the start of the season was a big moment for the Academy and there’s no reason why that can’t become a more regular thing over time."

Foden also implied that he feels the future of Academy football is bright " I’m sure that’s the aim of the guys who work so hard in the academy.

I know all the staff are working incredibly hard there to achieve exactly that. I’m sure there will be more and more players breaking through over the coming years from Manchester and across the world."

The 2021/22 campaign was Foden's best to date, making 45 appearances in which he has 25 goal involvements. He was also named PFA young player of the year and won another Premier League title.

If Manchester City can produce more players like Foden, the future of the Academy is brighter than ever.

