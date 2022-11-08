Skip to main content
Report: Martin Demichelis Will Become The New River Plate Coach

Former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis is set to become the new manager of Argentinian league side River Plate.

Former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis has been retired for several years now after hanging up his boots in 2017 after a season with Spanish side Malaga.

The Argentinian national was at Manchester City for three years between 2013 and 2016 after playing for Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Some fans will be surprised that he played 106 games for the club scoring four goals for the club whilst winning the League Cup twice and the Premier League for City.

When he left he joined Espanyol for a year before having one campaign with Malaga and then he went into management, now he has got his first senior role as a coach.

Martin Demichelis

Martin Demichelis set to be named as new River Plate manager

The 41-year-old was named the manager of Bayern Munich II in 2021 which was the same role that current Manchester United manager Erik Ten Haag had at the start of his managerial career.

He has had a very good record at the German youth side, who compete in the fourth division in Germany, as he has won 37 of the 62 games whilst drawing 14.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg Argentinian giants River Plate are set to appoint Demichelis giving him his first senior job in management and he will start in January.

It is a bit of a fairy-tale move for the former City man as he started his playing career with the club back in 2000 winning the title whilst at the club twice so he will be hoping to bring that success back when he is in charge.

