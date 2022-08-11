Report: Michail Antonio Praises Manchester City's 'Liquid' System

Michail Antonio was full of praise for Manchester City and their way of playing football in a recent interview with BBC 5 Live.

In the interview, Michail Antonio spoke about the recent game between his team West Ham United and Manchester City, and what Pep Guardiola's side are like to play against.

Manchester City won the game 2-0, with West Ham rarely coming close to threatening Ederson in goal.

Michail Antonio battles for the ball against Manchester City. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

In his interview, Michail Antonio spoke about the system Manchester City play, and how it is to play against.

"Their system is liquid, it's liquid. It can't be contained."

"They're rotating everywhere, Cancelo popping up in midfield. Kyle Walker playing in midfield".

"You just got to put your hands up and say, they were unbelievable".

The West Ham striker was full of praise, and rightfully so considering the quality of Manchester City's performance.

Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker popped into midfield as extra central midfielders, a tactic Pep Guardiola deployed last season and seems to be trialing again this year, and West Ham at times couldn't live with the overload in the middle.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated the ball, having 75.4% possession overall in the game.

It was a polar opposite game to the one at the London Stadium in May, when West Ham nearly cost Manchester City the league in a 2-2 draw.

Manchester City fans will be praying they keep up them levels of performances, as they look to become only the second team in Premier League history to win three Premier League's in a row.

