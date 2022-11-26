Report: Newcastle United Set To Poach Manchester City Regional Scout

Paul Midgley, currently Manchester City's Northern UK Youth Scout Manager, is set to make the switch to Newcastle United as the club's Head of Youth Recruitment, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The two sides are said to have reached an agreement over the hiring of Midgley, with the Magpies wanting to improve all areas of the club.

The regional scout joined Man City in May of this year, following two years as Leeds United's Head of National Academy Recruitment and another two years as Sunderland's Lead Recruiter.

Before that, Midgley had spells of experience at York City and Stockton Town, as well as at The FA.

Newcastle's U21s and U18s sides sit in sixth and 10th in their respective leagues, which they will be looking to improve upon with the hiring of Midgley.

With an ageing senior squad, Newcastle should also be hoping that they are able to find younger signings to lower the average age, especially in defence, with six players aged at least 29 years old.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

2022 World Cup: The Favourites Brazil Make A Winning Start With Neymar Going Off Injured - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

2022 World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History In Portugal Victory - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Brazilian Loanee Failing To Impress, Could Be Set For Early Return To Current Premier League Champions - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Ilkay Gundogan Scores As Germany Fall To Shock Defeat Against Japan - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Price Tag Set For Manchester City Target Giorgio Scalvini - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More