Report: Pep Guardiola Highlights the Difference the Bench Can Make

Pep Guardiola believes the strength of Manchester City's bench has been crucial to the start of the season that has seen them go unbeaten going into the international break, only one point behind early pacesetters Arsenal

“The impact of the guys who came from the bench against Dortmund was so important and on Saturday the guys who came in from the bench were so impactful,” Pep Guardiola pointed out in the post-match press conference against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It can be seen from most games this season that players coming on have had a positive impact on the side with Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez and Cole Palmer all looking impressive in Saturday's 3-0 victory at Molineux.

The same can be said about the Champions League victory against Borussia Dortmund with Alvarez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all making significant contributions to helping the comeback after Jude Bellingham's head goal gave the Bundesliga side the lead early in the second half.

Erling Haaland celebrating with John Stones along with second half substitutes Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With New Premier League rules that have been introduced regarding five substitutes this season, the importance of strength in depth has never been more apparent.

All of these factors added to such a busy schedule looming after the September international break prior to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar bringing the season to a halt in mid-November, Guardiola continued to celebrate what the players had brought from the sidelines.

“With this crazy schedule we need everyone. And now with five substitutions the impact from the guys with the mentality and the right position (is important).

“Normally when people come from the bench and play bad it is because they are not right here (in the mind). They are complaining because they don’t play.

“But when they are there with a good impact, they can help us because the quality is there.

Pep Guardiola and Cole Palmer IMAGO / PA Images

“On Saturday, Riyad [Mahrez] played some good minutes and minutes for Cole [Palmer] and everyone.

“Gundo [Gundogan] played really, really good with his decisions and this is what it is... so this is a good sign.”

