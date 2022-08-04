Skip to main content

Report: Pep Guardiola Is More Than Concerned About The Balance Of His Squad

Manchester City have had a busy transfer window with several players leaving and joining however Pep Guardiola still wants to make a signing before the end of the window as at this current moment in time he is rather concerned about the balance of his squad going into the new Premier League season.

The Premier League Champions knew they were already bringing in Julian Alvarez as he was signed in January so then they brought in Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips early on in the window to make sure they had their main business done.

Can Pep Guardiola convince Neymar to join Manchester City?

Pep Guardiola had similar concerns last season when City did not sign Harry Kane

However they have lost some key members of their squad with the aim being to be able to replace them as early as possible but with the season fast approaching that has not happened yet which is why Guardiola has cause for concern according to The Athletic.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling have left joining Arsenal and Chelsea respectively but Haaland and Alvarez are expected to replace their goal output although an issue is that they are not natural wide players compared to the two who have left.

Fernandinho, one of the leaders at the club, left on a free but he was swiftly replaced by Phillips and then Oleksandr Zinchenko left to join Arsenal which is where the problem is.

Zinchenko changed the game against Aston Villa on the final day of last season 

Guardiola desperately wants a left-back to replace Zinchenko with Marc Cucurella being his main target but that deal looks impossible to complete now with the Spanish international on the verge of joining Chelsea.

Joao Cancelo is City's only senior left-back and it would leave Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte as Guardiola's back-ups for him which he has stated he is content with to the media but it seemingly look like he is concerned about his squad.

There is of course still a month to go until the transfer window shuts and the assumption is that alternatives will be much easier to find for Cucurella than it was to find one for Harry Kane last summer.

