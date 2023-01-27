Report: Pep Guardiola Reveals Mikel Arteta's Love For Arsenal

<div class='s2nPlayer k-vPDMFbt7' data-type='float'></div><script type='text/javascript' src='//embed.sendtonews.com/player3/embedcode.js?fk=vPDMFbt7&cid=11590&offsetx=10&offsety=100&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right' data-type='s2nScript'></script>

Manchester City takes on current Premier League frontrunners Arsenal on Friday evening, kicking off the FA Cup fourth-round fixtures. They'll be looking to take another step closer to the final at Wembley.

Arteta was part of the coaching set-up when Guardiola started his Etihad Stadium journey in 2016 until 2019, with the current Gunners manager having a lasting effect on this current City side. During that time, they won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Guardiola has also mentioned that Arteta would have been in line to take over at the Premier League champions had he not signed a contract extension.

"I am pretty sure if I would have left here before, he would be here [at Manchester City], and he would be the best, absolutely," said Guardiola.

"But I extended my contract. I am sorry, and he didn't wait, so it could not happen. But definitely, it could have."

In the article from the Evening Standard's Nick Purewal, Guardiola mentions a couple of moments that showed his affection for the Gunners, where Arteta finished his playing career.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He loves the club; I remember when we were together here, and we scored goals, he jumped a lot and celebrated – except with one team," the Cataluyan coach continued.

"One team, every time we score a goal, I jump, look back, and he was sitting there. It was Arsenal."

During the pre-match press conferences, Guardiola was keen to mention when he knew Arteta was the right man to be by his side in Manchester.

"I knew him a little bit, but not much. We made conversations, and he said, 'I would like to work together, and I can help you because I know the Premier League perfectly, I know all the managers,

"I remember that the first game we played was against Sunderland, and we played against David Moyes, who was there in that moment, and he said, 'I know him well, I was in Everton, he do this, he do that, the strategies, the set-pieces'. Guardiola said,

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City and Assistant Manager Mikel Arteta celebrate what they think is the winning goal only for it to be ruled out by VAR for handball IMAGO / Action Plus

"After 15 minutes, I said, 'yeah, he is the man, he is the guy, he can help me to anticipate.'

"I don't know what my part on him was, but his influence on me was great, was massive, was so important to become a better, better manager."

Read More Manchester City Coverage: