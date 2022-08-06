Skip to main content

Report: Pep Guardiola To Resume Talks Over New Deal This Winter

Pep Guardiola is set to resume talks over a new Manchester City contract during the winter, presumably during the World Cup months.

Pep Guardiola made clear yesterday during his press conference that he would be happy to stay at Manchester City beyond this season, and talks are set to resume on a new deal for the Spaniard during the winter.

Guardiola is now likely to sign a new deal at City, which is great news for Manchester City.

Pep

Pep Guardiola is set to resume talks over a new deal during the winter break.

According to the Times, talks over a new contract for Pep Guardiola are set to resume this winter with the Man City boss highly likely to sign a new deal at the club.

The talks are set to begin during the World Cup months, when the Premier League will break for around a month from November till the end of December.

Guardiola made clear yesterday that he would be open to renewing his contract, and said it's up to the club whether that happens or not. 

Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal towards the end of last season, and Guardiola is set to give the current greatest rivalry in football a few more years of fire by signing a new deal himself.

The Spaniard has been in charge for seven years at the club, and has won four Premier Leagues in that time. If Guardiola wins the league this year, he will be the only the second manager in Premier League history to win three Premier Leagues in a row after Sir Alex Ferguson.

