Report: Pep Guardiola Wanted Raheem Sterling To Stay At Manchester City

Raheem Sterling is on the verge of completing his move to rivals to Chelsea for a price of around £55 million but if manager Pep Guardiola had his own way the forward would not be lining up in a different shade of blue for the start of next season.

The England international has been one of the most consistent sources of goals for the Premier League seasons ever since he joined from Liverpool for £50 million but his time at the club is coming to an end and it is through his own choice.

Raheem Sterling and Trent-Alexander Arnold

Sterling up against Trent Alexander-Arnold 

According to Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside Guardiola gave his approval of offering Sterling a new contract to keep him at The Etihad through his prime years.

However the 27-year-old would have rejected a new contract offer if it was on the table as he wanted a new challenge.

The main reason he decided to leave City, which has been widely reported, is because there could be no guarantees over his game time in the 2022/23 season with new attacking signings Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez joining the club.

Sterling will likely form a front three for Thomas Tuchel's side playing off Kai Havertz.

However Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have been linked with the London club so if those deals happen he may form one of the most dangerous front trio's in Europe.

