Report: Pep Guardiola Will Decide Manchester City Future During World Cup

Manchester City are approaching the winter break for the World Cup and currently sit in second as in their last game they just about beat Fulham in the last minute with an Erling Haaland penalty.

In the last game before the World Cup City welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola looks to get back to the top of the Premier League as he attempts to win the third title on the bounce.

Guardiola's contract is up next year, and all the City fans will be hoping he will be renewing for a long time due to how much success he has brought to the club.

According to a recent report the former Barcelona man will be deciding whether he continues at the club during the World Cup.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Guardiola 'doesn't appear ready to say goodbye'

The report from the Daily Mail states that Guardiola's wife, Christina, holds the key to whether he stays at the club after this season or not.

His wife and daughter moved back to Spain back in 2019 with Christina working on her business so if the Guardiola family are still happy to carry on with their living situation then it would be likely that Pep signs a new deal.

In the report from Jack Gaughan it states that there are members around the first team that believe Guardiola is not ready to wave goodbye.

Manchester City are planning on the assumption that he stays however they are unsure on his plans.

