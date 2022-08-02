Skip to main content

Report: Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Deal At Manchester City

Phil Foden has agreed to a new long-term deal at Manchester City.

Manchester City's Phil Foden has agreed to a new long-term deal at the club. City have already tied Riyad Mahrez and Rodri down the new deals this window, so it was only a matter of time before Phil Foden's deal was agreed. 

The player is set to sign the deal that will see him stay at the club until 2027.

Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term deal at Manchester City.

Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term deal at Manchester City.

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, Phil Foden has agreed to a new long-term deal at Manchester City. Reports from England over the last few weeks have suggested Foden would sign a new deal until 2027, and the player has now reportedly agreed to that deal.

Riyad Mahrez and Rodri have already signed new deals, and Foden has now joined his City team-mates in signing a new deal at the club.

The deal is reportedly worth £200,000-a week. The midfielder watched England's women win the Euro's against Germany two days ago at Wembley, and gave this brilliant reaction alongside Mason Mount when they scored the winner in extra-time.

Foden has already won four Premier Leagues at the age of 22 for Manchester City. If the club continue winning league titles at the rate they have been in recent years, the midfielder could end his career as one of the most decorated footballers in Premier League history.

He will officially sign the new deal in the coming days.

