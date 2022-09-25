Report: Phil Foden Commits Future To Manchester City With New Deal

Phil Foden has become an integral part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side since making his first team debut in 2017. With the 22-year-old's contract running down, rumours have been circulating about a potential new deal to keep the Stockport-born superstar at the club.

Foden's current contract is set to expire in June of 2024 but Man City are planning ahead, hoping to keep the youngster at the club.

The adaptable midfielder is also able to play out wide, much to the delight of Guardiola, making him an ideal player for the future at the Etihad. Foden's 48 goals and 35 assists from 179 appearances speak for themselves.

According to Football Insider, the City man dubbed the 'Stockport Iniesta' is believed to have agreed to a new six-year deal, which could see Foden earn £250,000 a week. This would push him closer to the top of City's highest earners list, alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

If this were the case, the new deal would be worth around £78million.

Not only would Foden be spending his prime years at his boyhood club, but it would also be an advert for City's prestigious academy, where the starboy became the player he is today.

With four Premier League titles and two FA Cup trophies to his name already, Foden could become one of the most decorated players in City's history.

