Report: Raheem Sterling Contract Length At Chelsea Revealed

A fee has finally been agreed between Chelsea and Manchester City for Raheem Sterling after many weeks of speculation now the details of his deal have been agreed.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been in the market for attacking reinforcements due to Romelu Lukaku leaving on loan to Inter Milan after a poor return to Stamford Bridge as well as other forwards such as Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic after flattering to deceive.

Sterling in action IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The deal agreed is worth £45 million and the winger is set to be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's first signing since he took over at the club.

He is expected to play in a front three alongside Kai Havertz and possibly another new signing as the London club have been strongly linked with Leeds United's Raphinha.

Chelsea will have Sterling as the forefront for five years as he has signed a deal until 2027 according to journalist Nicolo Schira and that deal has been agreed between the player and club for a long time.

The former Liverpool man will meet up with his Chelsea teammates in time for their pre-season tour of the United States.

He spent seven years at Manchester City scoring 131 goals for the club, Chelsea supporters will be hoping for a similar service during his time at the two-time European Champions.