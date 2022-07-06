Skip to main content

Report: Raheem Sterling Contract Length At Chelsea Revealed

A fee has finally been agreed between Chelsea and Manchester City for Raheem Sterling after many weeks of speculation now the details of his deal have been agreed.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been in the market for attacking reinforcements due to Romelu Lukaku leaving on loan to Inter Milan after a poor return to Stamford Bridge as well as other forwards such as Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic after flattering to deceive.

Raheem Sterling for Manchester City

Sterling in action

The deal agreed is worth £45 million and the winger is set to be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's first signing since he took over at the club.

He is expected to play in a front three alongside Kai Havertz and possibly another new signing as the London club have been strongly linked with Leeds United's Raphinha.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea will have Sterling as the forefront for five years as he has signed a deal until 2027 according to journalist Nicolo Schira and that deal has been agreed between the player and club for a long time.

The former Liverpool man will meet up with his Chelsea teammates in time for their pre-season tour of the United States.

He spent seven years at Manchester City scoring 131 goals for the club, Chelsea supporters will be hoping for a similar service during his time at the two-time European Champions.

Palmer pre match
News

Report: Manchester City Youngster Cole Palmer To Act As Riyad Mahrez' 'Understudy'

By Jake Mahon12 minutes ago
Joleon Lescott before the 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth
Features/Opinions

Joleon Lescott Expecting Big Things From Manchester City

By Matt Skinner14 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Not Yet Stated Whether They Will Replace Raheem Sterling

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Lauren Hemp
Features/Opinions

Women's Euro 2022: Watch the Manchester City Women With Their National Sides

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
McManaman_2
Transfer Rumours

Former Manchester City Winger Steve McManaman Gives Verdict On Gnabry And De Ligt Rumours

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling's Move To Chelsea Will Fund Marc Cucurella Transfer For Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Raheem Sterling for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Star Raheem Sterling Has Agreed Personal Terms With Chelsea

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
rogers_2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Blackpool Close In On Securing Manchester City Youngster Morgan Rogers In Loan Deal

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago