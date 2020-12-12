NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Report reveals why Ruben Dias has "impressed" his Man City teammates in training

Manchester City's big summer signing Ruben Dias has "stood out" among the Manchester City squad for his leadership qualities, reports the Manchester Evening News.
MEN journalist Simon Bajkowski writes that the Portuguese defender "is having a major impact on his Man City teammates", and has left his fellow squad members "impressed" in his short time at the club so far.

Since arriving for a club record fee of £64 million in September, Dias has cemented his status as a key player in Pep Guardiola's side, having been rested for only two matches so far.

Dias's qualities have helped City to concede only five goals in the eight Premier League games he has featured in.

manchester-city-v-burnley-premier-league (3)

In addition to his obvious defensive nous, the MEN reports that the player's "leadership skills...have already been picked up on by his teammates based on what they have seen both in matches and in training as the centre-back has quickly settled in the squad and emerged as a strong voice."

This has naturally prompted comparisons to City legend Vincent Kompany, and, while there will only ever be one Kompany, Dias is certainly a welcome presence at the heart of the defence; just as the Belgian legend once was.

