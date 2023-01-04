Report: Rico Lewis Set To Be Rewarded By Manchester City With New Contract

Manchester City had a slight issue at the start of the season as they sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal and were linked with several other full-backs in other to replace him.

In the end they signed Sergio Gomez to replace the Ukrainian international however the Spaniard, who is inly 22-years-old, hasn't featured too much for City even though both Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker have both had to be rested due to featuring in the World Cup.

Pep Guardiola has improvised at times this season with the likes of John Stones and Nathan Ake both playing full-back.

However there has been one standout positive from it all as youth academy prospect Rico Lewis has been given a chance and he has taken it with both hands which has made City react.

IMAGO / News Images

Rico Lewis set to be given a new contract

Lewis has played nine games in all competitions for City with Guardiola persisting with the youngster after the World Cup due to how well he has played adjusting so well to the inverted full-back role.

According to Jack Gaughan he will be given a new contract which is set to significantly improve his wages which are currently £5,000 a week.

He still has four years left on his current deal but City still want to enter negotiations to improve terms with discussions about his new deal set to very smooth due to Lewis wanting to stay at the club.

