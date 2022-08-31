Report: Southampton Have Reached A Full Agreement With Manchester City To Sign Samuel Edozie & Juan Larios

Manchester City have already done business with fellow Premier League side Southampton this year. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu signed a five-year deal with Southampton earlier this window. He was further joined by Romeo Lavia for a reported fee accumulating to £10 million.

Both players have received the first team minutes they were seeking with the move, with the latter even scoring an impressive goal from outside the box during Southampton's 2-1 over Chelsea yesterday evening.

Now, Southampton and Manchester City have agreed to a double sweep for two Manchester City starlets, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano.

The two players in question being Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios, with Romano tweeting, "Southampton have now reached full agreement with Man City to sign Sam Edozie and Juan Larios, two more top talents. The agreement has been completed and both players will join Saints in the next hours."

Edozie in particular has been subject to much transfer speculation this summer, including continuous links to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverksuen.

Romano also added, "Manchester City will have buy back clauses for both Sam Edozie and Juan Larios, as part of the deal with Southampton. It will be same concept of Romeo Lavia deal. Permanent with buy back clause included to ‘control’ the player.

With both players (and Romeo Lavia) having to buy back clauses, it's smart business for both parties.

Manchester City next play this evening when they take on Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium in Premier League action.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: