Report: Winger Riyad Mahrez Awaiting For Manchester City Contract Proposal
The Algerian winger's contract runs out in a years time and at 31-years-old there will be a concern from his entourage that Manchester City will be willing to let him leave on a free when that time comes.
He joined back in 2018 from Leicester City for £60 million making him the most expensive African footballer of all time.
Since then he has gone onto make 188 appearances for The Citizens scoring 63 goals, winning the FA Cup once as well as the League Cup and the Premier League three times.
According to Mo Ibrahim the once Africa Cup Of Nations winner is currently waiting for Manchester City to propose a new contract offer to him.
Read More
Apparently at the start of last season Mahrez had doubts about his potential game time however he played 47 games in all competitions for City so those doubts erased and he would love to stay at the club past next season.
The assumption will be that this upcoming season Mahrez will again be a key member of the attacking line-up for Pep Guardiola due to the fact Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling are expected to leave which are two of his winger rivals who he has had to compete with.
So he may even get more game time this season and we shall wait and see if those performances warrant another contract.
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer