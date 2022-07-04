Report: Winger Riyad Mahrez Awaiting For Manchester City Contract Proposal

The Algerian winger's contract runs out in a years time and at 31-years-old there will be a concern from his entourage that Manchester City will be willing to let him leave on a free when that time comes.

He joined back in 2018 from Leicester City for £60 million making him the most expensive African footballer of all time.

Mahrez celebrating Twitter: if2is

Since then he has gone onto make 188 appearances for The Citizens scoring 63 goals, winning the FA Cup once as well as the League Cup and the Premier League three times.

According to Mo Ibrahim the once Africa Cup Of Nations winner is currently waiting for Manchester City to propose a new contract offer to him.

Apparently at the start of last season Mahrez had doubts about his potential game time however he played 47 games in all competitions for City so those doubts erased and he would love to stay at the club past next season.

The assumption will be that this upcoming season Mahrez will again be a key member of the attacking line-up for Pep Guardiola due to the fact Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling are expected to leave which are two of his winger rivals who he has had to compete with.

So he may even get more game time this season and we shall wait and see if those performances warrant another contract.