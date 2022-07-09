Skip to main content

Report: Young Manchester City Trio To Be Handed Chance To Earn Place In First Team

A trio of Manchester City youngsters may be given a chance to earn a spot in the Cityzens first team, according to a report. The starlets are believed to be included in City's pre-season plans, and will head on tour with the rest of the squad to the US. 

City have already sold Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal and Raheem Sterling is also expected to leave the club, with Chelsea close to signing the winger. Given these departures there will be more space in City's squad for young talent to come through, especially in attacking positions. 

Mcatee

Per a report from the Manchester Evening News, James McAtee, Liam Delap and Kayky will all be handed opportunities to earn a place within the first team squad on City's upcoming US tour. The report states that despite strong interest in all three players, they will return for pre-season training on Monday before jetting off to the US. 

McAtee was outstanding for City's under-23s last season and was named the best player in the Premier League 2. The attacking midfielder has been the subject of interest from Brighton and Leeds United, but is expected to remain at City next season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Delap struggled slightly with injuries last season but still provided ten goal contributions in as many games. The striker was on fire the season prior and broke the Premier League 2 goalscoring record, netting an astonishing 24 goals in just 20 games. 

Kayky was signed from Fluminese last season for £9million. The Brazilian had a slow start to life in Manchester but still ended up with ten goal contributions in 13 Premier League 2 games and will be looking to kick on further next season. 

The three starlets are set to be involved in games against Club America and Bayern Munich in the US, but the report states their performances in training sessions will also be analysed. The youngsters will be hoping to impress Pep Guardiola as City look to fill the void left behind by Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling. 

