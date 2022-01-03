Reported City Target Confirmed for Summer Exit, Club Maintain Interest in Harry Kane and Erling Haaland - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 3rd 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the third day of the winter transfer market.

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Borussia Mönchengladbach have announced that Denis Zakaria will leave the club in the summer, upon the expiry of his contract. (Official)

Manchester City are set to use the money generated through Ferran Torres' sale to boost their bid to sign a striker in the summer. City still hold an interest in Harry Kane, while Erling Haaland is also among their list of targets. (Rob Dawson, ESPN)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Sunderland have agreed to sign Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts. The 24 year-old is cancelling his loan deal with French club Troyes to head to the Stadium of Light. (Football Insider)

Jayden Braaf hopes to find a new club in the summer, with interest from Germany, Italy and Portugal. (FC Update)

Manchester City are yet to contact HSV Hamburg regarding Tommy Doyle’s loan, or whether they want to terminate it early in January. The German side are ‘hoping for clarity’ on the situation sooner rather than later. (MOPO)

Pep Guardiola will consider loan offers for James McAtee this month, but only if the club in question plays a similar style of play to Manchester City. (The Times)

Manchester City will reject any loan offers for Cole Palmer this month. (The Times)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A.

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra