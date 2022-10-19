Reports Of Manchester City Move For Giorgi Scalvini Are 'Premature', Claims Agent

Only recently has Giorgi Scalvini been linked to a move to Premier League champions, Manchester City or Atletico Madrid, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The young star has been a revelation for Atalanta this season, helping La Dea to second place, two points behind leaders Napoli.

Despite being a central defender by trade, Gian Piero Gasperini’s masterplan to play the 18-year-old in the centre of midfield has paid off massively, with Scalvini beautifully placing home Atalanta's only goal in a 1-0 victory over AS Roma, while conceding just six goals all season.

Atalanta are yet to lose a game this campaign, which is a testament to the youthful side put together by Gasperini and Scalvini himself.

However, when talking to Tuttomercatoweb, Scalvini's agent Fausto Pari revealed that a move to Man City or Atletico is far too 'premature' for the young star.

"Scalvini? Far be it from him to think of leaving," stated Pari.

"He is not yet nineteen, he wants to grow, he is also making new experiences since he was used as a midfielder, he is available to the coach to improve, to have new knowledge.

"In the future, he will see with the company, but I don't think it's appropriate to put pressure on him."

