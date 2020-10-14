Sergio Aguero's future has been the subject of speculation recently, with alleged interest from Italian side Inter Milan in the Manchester City striker.

Two new reports, however, have cast doubts on the likelihood of the move. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his podcast Here We Go, asserts that City consider Aguero to be 'important for the future', and still see the Argentinean lining up for the team next season. Additionally, Romano says, Inter have not made any contact with Aguero's agents, nor with Manchester City.

Argentine journalist Lucas Scagliola makes a similar claim. He says that Aguero has no intention of playing for another club in Europe so long as Manchester City want him, and that he is not contemplating a possible move to Italy.

The news will be welcomed by City fans, with Aguero a fan-favourite and, in spite of his age and injury struggles, remains one of the best forwards in football.

With Kun back in first-team training, the striker should hopefully be back in action soon, and Pep Guardiola will hope the forward can help turn around the side's poor start to the season.

