"Results Dictate Our Future" - Pep Guardiola Reflects on the Sacking of Marcelo Bielsa

Pep Guardiola has once again emphasised the importance of results for managers, as the Catalan reflected on the recent sacking of Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa.

Pep Guardiola, who has been a long-time admirer of Marcelo Bielsa's coaching style and methods, praised the Argentinian manager for the footballing style he implemented at the Yorkshire-based club.

Leeds United sacked Bielsa on Sunday, following a heavy 4-0 defeat to Tottenham, with the 66-year-old departing after almost four years at Elland Road.

The South American coach, who brought Leeds United back into the top-flight after over a decade, guided the Whites to a top-half finish in the Premier League last season.

Bielsa, who has heavily influenced the coaching of current Manchester City manager and former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach Pep Guardiola, has been replaced by former RB Leipzig manager, Jesse Marsch.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Pep Guardiola shakes hands before game with Leeds United IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola greets Marcelo Bielsa

Speaking on Monday, ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Peterborough United, Pep Guardiola was quick to praise the work of Bielsa, a manager the Catalan first met in 2006.

"I'm so sorry for him. His legacy is there in the Leeds city, the club, the players. His influence is massive. Unfortunately the manager goes by results and lately was not good," said Guardiola.

The Catalan continued, "The game he has played for 3-4 seasons in Leeds was spectacular to watch and of course, I wish him all the best. It will be a loss to Leeds and his players. As a person he's no different to anyone, results dictate our future."

The Blues thrashed Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium in December, although Bielsa did take four points off the Premier League champions last campaign, with a 1-1 draw at Elland Road and a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra