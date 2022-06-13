Retrospective: A look back on Fernandinho's time at Manchester City

With all the talk currently around Manchester City's acquisition of Erling Haaland, out of contract Fernandinho has quietly exited the Etihad, almost a decade since he put pen to paper and signed for City.

On the 7th of June 2013 , Manchester City announced the signing of Fernandinho from Shakhtar Donetsk for around £30 Million. 28-years old at the time, many wouldn't of imagined Fernandinho to still be around come 2022.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Brazilian displayed some impressive performances during his early days at Manchester City, including a Man of the Match performance against Arsenal, in which he scored an impressive brace.

He also scored a crucial goal in 2016 against Liverpool in the League Cup Final, in which City won on penalties.

The Brazilian anchor was good under former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, but it was under current manager Pep Guardiola where the number '25' became integral to Manchester City.

Come the end 2018-19 Premier League season, Fernandinho was named in the PFA team of the year, due to his vital performances in central defensive midfield.

On September 20th 2020, Fernandinho was named as club captain, following the departure of Spaniard David Silva.

After 383 games, 26 goals and 33 assists, Fernandinho departs the Etihad after becoming an integral part of Guardiola's core. From 9 seasons, Fernandinho has won 5 Premier League titles, a staggering return.

