Revealed? Ferran Torres' new Man City shirt number

Manchester City new boy Ferran Torres is reportedly set to inherit David Silva's legendary #21 shirt, according to Paul Hirst.

The 20-year-old arrived from Valencia this summer, following in the footsteps of his idol David Silva, who Ferran Torres described as an 'inspiration' last month:

“When I started at Valencia he was enjoying his best time at the Club... He was always an inspiration and then, when he moved to City where he has been playing his best football, I’ve always admired him.”

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It seems like David Silva has again inspired the young Spanish winger, this time in the selection of his squad number at Manchester City.

Torres will now bear the weight of expectation that comes with inheriting the squad number of a departing legend; but if he turns into half the player David Silva was, he'll be a £20M bargain!

-----

