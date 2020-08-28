SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Revealed? Ferran Torres' new Man City shirt number

Jack Walker

Manchester City new boy Ferran Torres is reportedly set to inherit David Silva's legendary #21 shirt, according to Paul Hirst. 

The 20-year-old arrived from Valencia this summer, following in the footsteps of his idol David Silva, who Ferran Torres described as an 'inspiration' last month:

“When I started at Valencia he was enjoying his best time at the Club... He was always an inspiration and then, when he moved to City where he has been playing his best football, I’ve always admired him.”

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It seems like David Silva has again inspired the young Spanish winger, this time in the selection of his squad number at Manchester City. 

Torres will now bear the weight of expectation that comes with inheriting the squad number of a departing legend; but if he turns into half the player David Silva was, he'll be a £20M bargain!

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Claims that Jorge Messi has confirmed Lionel has already chose to 'engage' with Man City

Following suggestions that PSG had made an enquiry into the situation surrounding Lionel Messi, further details from sources in France have stated that Jorge Messi provided a response: Lionel has already chosen to engage with Manchester City.

Freddie Pye

Man City NOT planning including three players in a deal for Barcelona star

Manchester City are NOT planning including Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez in a deal for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, according to Jack Gaughan of the Mail.

harryasiddall

Negotiations for Napoli centre-back on a 'stand-by phase' - Man City prioritising the signing of Barcelona star

Negotiations for Napoli star, Kalidou Koulibaly are on a 'stand-by phase' as Manchester City are looking to prioritise the signing of Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

harryasiddall

"It's good for football!"- Mikel Arteta on Lionel Messi's possible move to England.

Mikel Arteta has come out with his support of a possible transfer that would see Lionel Messi come to the English Premier League.

Brendan Earley

Barcelona to announce Lionel Messi departure 'in the coming days' - Man City will NOT offer Bernardo Silva in negotiations

Barcelona will announce the departure of Lionel Messi on the club's social networks in the coming days, while Manchester City will not be offering Bernardo Silva in negotiations for the Argentine star, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

by

dan burcea

Man City and Napoli are at the 'details stage' for Kalidou Koulibaly - €75M needed to close the deal

Manchester City's latest proposal for Kalidou Koulibaly that is reported to be in the region of €70 million 'is not enough to convince' Napoli's Aurelio De Laurentiis, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

by

Shteno

Man City agree personal terms with Lionel Messi - officials optimistic of transfer - The Lionel Messi Round-Up

As the news regarding Lionel Messi’s rumoured exit from Barcelona enter a third day, several journalists have suggested that Manchester City already have an agreement in place to sign the star and reunite him with Pep Guardiola.

Harry Winters

Man City instruct agent of Napoli star to submit offer of €60 million - deadline set for transfer

Neapolitan journalist Marco Giordano reports that Manchester City have instructed agent Fali Ramadani to offer Napoli €60M plus €10M in bonuses for Kalidou Koulibaly, however that is not an official offer.

Adam Booker

Man City could 'look elsewhere' as Koulibaly complications arise - Juventus defender identified as potential alternative

Manchester City may look elsewhere for their central defensive signing this summer after Napoli refuse to lower demands for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City have approach for Juventus star rejected - player not willing to move to Premier League

Manchester City have had surprise approach for Juventus defender and former target Leonardo Bonucci rejected.

Nathan Allen