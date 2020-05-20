City Xtra
Revealed: First look at the final design for Man City 2020/21 third kit

harryasiddall

It's that time again - FootyHeadlines have provided us with the latest leaks of the Manchester City 2020/21 third kit.

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-20 at 16.42.58
Image via @Footy_Headlines

The kit, which is certainly a unique design, combines the colours of 'whisper white' and 'peacoat' with an all-over paisley print.  The 'whisper white' colour is said to be quite light and can appear white from afar.

Puma have created a kit that will most definitely cause mass discussion amongst the City fanbase - and seems to have taken inspiration from Manchester's music scene. According to FootyHeadlines, the iconic TV programme "Top of the Pops", ran by the BBC, was one of the initial programmes to adopt the Paisley floral pattern.

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-20 at 16.42.57

Despite there being still no formal announcement from Puma or Manchester City about the release date of the kits, FootyHeadlines believe they will be available from July/August 2020. And based on the recent leaks, they believe this recent design to be the most likely Puma will opt for.

------

