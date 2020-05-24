City Xtra
First 'on-pitch' look at 2020/21 Man City third kit

Freddie Pye

Reputable football shirt website Footy Headlines have revealed a first look at the 2020/21 Manchester City third kit as it will be seen on the pitch, courtesy of a PES kit designer on Instagram.

The latest look at the controversial third shirt comes just days after the first leak of the final design caused mass debate across social media, splitting football fans across the globe on whether they thought Puma's new Paisley style was a thing of beauty or a total horror show.

On Sunday morning, FootyHeadlines provided a better look at how this new strip may look in action and modelled by Manchester City's stars on the pitch. It is reported that the Paisley shirt will be accompanied by dark blue shorts and white socks, winning some fans over and rescuing it to some extent from the disastrous first leak.

For some fans, the combination of the dark blue shorts and white socks has won them over, however for others, the Paisley design incorporated into the shirt was just too much for them to reconsider.

