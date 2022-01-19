Skip to main content

Revealed: How Man City's Style of Play Has Seen Pep Guardiola Favour Man City Duo Over Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has preferred to operate Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in the number eight positions over Kevin De Bruyne due to a key change in his side's attacking play, according to a new report.

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of many midfielders who have been tasked with filling the gap in the number nine slot at the Etihad Stadium over the past year-and-a-half, alongside the likes of Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish.

The 30-year-old, who was named in the 2021 FIFA FIFPro World XI this week, has dealt with a series of injuries in arguably the most challenging 12 months during the playmaker's time in the east side of Manchester.

Whilst the Belgium international was a regular in the number eight position alongside David Silva in the early years of Pep Guardiola's reign, with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane providing width for the Premier League champions, much has changed for De Bruyne in terms of position in recent seasons.

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, Pep Guardiola's belief that De Bruyne struggles against deep-lying, sitting defences in the division has seen the Catalan boss opt for Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in the creative spaces behind the front three in recent seasons.

Read More

Sources close to the Manchester City boss have confirmed that with the Sky Blues adopting a less-direct approach in attack since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, De Bruyne has often been preferred in the false nine position.

Regardless of where he is asked to operate, De Bruyne has registered 38 direct goal contributions in 64 appearances across all competitions during that period, with Manchester City still at their relentless best despite the absence of a natural striker among their ranks.

The PFA Player's Player of the Year provided the latest evidence of his ridiculous ability in Manchester City's crucial 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, with the Belgian dragging his side over the line after what was a rather underwhelming contest between last season's Champions League finalists.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

KDB vs Chelsea Home
News

Revealed: How Man City's Style of Play Has Seen Pep Guardiola Favour Man City Duo Over Kevin De Bruyne

1 minute ago
imago1008767149h
News

"Plays For the Badge!", "Literally the Perfect Back-Up" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Major Contract Extension News

42 minutes ago
imago1008527582h
News

Manchester City Showed Previous Interest in Current Manchester United Star - Player 'Had A Few Training Sessions With Them'

2 hours ago
imago1008533362h
Transfer Rumours

La Liga's Real Betis Make Enquiry About Manchester City Defender's General Situation at Premier League Club

2 hours ago
imago1009110819h
News

"The Best Thing for Joao Felix Would be Manchester City" - Audio Recording By Jorge Mendes Reveals Former Intentions for Portuguese Superstar

13 hours ago
Werner cover
News

Chelsea Star Admits Manchester City Are in Pole Position for Premier League Glory

14 hours ago
imago1002961750h
News

Ruben Dias Identifies His Two Most Unforgettable Manchester City Moments From 2021

16 hours ago
imago1000948469h
Transfer Rumours

From France: Manchester City Offered Chance to Sign PSG Defender as 'Option on the Bench'

19 hours ago