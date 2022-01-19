Revealed: How Man City's Style of Play Has Seen Pep Guardiola Favour Man City Duo Over Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has preferred to operate Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in the number eight positions over Kevin De Bruyne due to a key change in his side's attacking play, according to a new report.

Kevin De Bruyne has been one of many midfielders who have been tasked with filling the gap in the number nine slot at the Etihad Stadium over the past year-and-a-half, alongside the likes of Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish.

The 30-year-old, who was named in the 2021 FIFA FIFPro World XI this week, has dealt with a series of injuries in arguably the most challenging 12 months during the playmaker's time in the east side of Manchester.

Whilst the Belgium international was a regular in the number eight position alongside David Silva in the early years of Pep Guardiola's reign, with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane providing width for the Premier League champions, much has changed for De Bruyne in terms of position in recent seasons.

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, Pep Guardiola's belief that De Bruyne struggles against deep-lying, sitting defences in the division has seen the Catalan boss opt for Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in the creative spaces behind the front three in recent seasons.

Sources close to the Manchester City boss have confirmed that with the Sky Blues adopting a less-direct approach in attack since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, De Bruyne has often been preferred in the false nine position.

Regardless of where he is asked to operate, De Bruyne has registered 38 direct goal contributions in 64 appearances across all competitions during that period, with Manchester City still at their relentless best despite the absence of a natural striker among their ranks.

The PFA Player's Player of the Year provided the latest evidence of his ridiculous ability in Manchester City's crucial 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, with the Belgian dragging his side over the line after what was a rather underwhelming contest between last season's Champions League finalists.

