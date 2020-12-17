Revealed: How some footballers voted for Kevin De Bruyne at the 2020 Best Men's Player awards

Following the crowning of Robert Lewandowski as the 2020 Best Men's Player on Thursday night, it has since been revealed how Kevin De Bruyne was voted for by some of his fellow professionals.

The Manchester City midfielder finished in fifth place for the top award of the evening, behind Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

What has been perhaps more interesting is how some of the game's most prominent players ranked De Bruyne in amongst their top three for the award:

Harry Kane: 2nd

Manuel Neuer: 2nd

Eden Hazard: 3rd

Riyad Mahrez: 3rd

Gareth Southgate: 3rd

Robert Lewandowski: 3rd

Kevin De Bruyne was however named in the FIFPro Men's World XI of 2020 - an award which Pep Guardiola was quick to praise the Belgian star for, given how the team is voted for by fellow professionals from across the globe.

