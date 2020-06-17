Revealed: How the Etihad Stadium looks ahead of tonight's game

The use of empty seats at a behind-closed-doors Etihad Stadium has been revealed on social media ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday night.

There has been much talk as to whether clubs would turn to cardboard cut-outs of season ticket holders or general supporters, or whether a mass usage of fan banners would be put into place to create a visual TV spectacle.

In the case of Manchester City and the Etihad Stadium, the latter has been utilised ahead of the opening game of Project Restart for Pep Guardiola and his squad.

(Photo via BBCRMSport)

Manchester City confirmed on their website earlier today that the new-look Etihad Stadium would consist of a ‘We’re Not Really Here’ banner on Level 1, images of support printed on a fan mosaic again in Level 1, fan banners designed by Cityzens on Level 2, and images of the Club’s 300 Official Supporter Club (OSC) branches from around the world will be placed in the players’ tunnel to inspire the team as they walk out.

Additional images were leaked ahead of the official club reveal of the stadium courtesy of twitter user Mike Ryan, as seen above.

In addition, newly installed screens, located pitch-side, will stream a live feed of Cityzens watching the game via video conferencing, helping them to feel closer to the action and share every moment with the players. A live social media wall displaying messages and images of our Cityzens watching around the world throughout the game.

The new temporary look of the home of the Premier League champions has warmed to many City fans, with some claiming the club have executed the usage of empty space better than how Bundesliga clubs have utilised theirs.

