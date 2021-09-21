September 21, 2021
Revealed: Liam Delap Will NOT Feature For Man City vs Wycombe in the Carabao Cup

Liam Delap is absent from the Manchester City squad that will take on Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The highly-rated teenage striker has only just returned from a lengthy lay-off through injury, and as such, has not been selected by Pep Guardiola to face the League One outfit in the third round of the League Cup.

Instead, Liam Delap will travel with Manchester City's U21 side to Doncaster tonight, to face Rovers in the EFL Trophy alongside several other highly-rated talents, with the squad providing a key indication as to who has been selected for first-team action.

READ MORE: Kayky's first words as a Man City player upon arrival in Manchester

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on striker excuse amid Man City struggles

Alongside Liam Delap in playing for the Manchester City U21 squad on Tuesday night is Samuel Edozie, who impressed many during a prolific pre-season in front of the goal for Pep Guardiola's senior squad.

Here is the full Manchester City U21 squad that will take on Doncaster Rovers tonight:

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola provides concerning injury update

READ MORE: Phil Foden provides dressing room insight on refereeing decisions

Although fans will be disappointed not to get a glimpse of Liam Delap in first-team action for the first time this season, Tuesday night still presents a huge opportunity to witness some other promising talents in action.

It now appears as though the likes of Luke Mbete, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, and  James McAtee will be involved in some capacity for the senior team against Wycombe at the Etihad Stadium - with all players missing from the academy side.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra



