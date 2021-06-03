Revealed: Man City vs Leicester City Community Shield Fixture Details

Details surrounding the 2021 Community Shield between Manchester City and Leicester City have now been confirmed ahead of the traditional curtainraiser.

As confirmed last month, the Premier League champions Manchester City will take on the winners of the FA Cup, Leicester City, in the Community Shield which will mark the start of the top-flight domestic football calendar for the 2021/2022 campaign.

Manchester City may use the match as an opportunity to test out their top starting line-up, which come August may include some fresh faces as the club looks to strengthen in several key positions over the course of the coming months.

For Leicester City, Brendan Rodgers' side will be looking to build on what was an already successful campaign, but will be keen to direct the Foxes to a Champions League journey for the first time under his leadership.

As confirmed by Manchester City in an official club statement on Thursday, the 2021 Community Shield between Pep Guardiola's side and Leicester City will take place on Saturday 7th August at Wembley Stadium.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 17:00 UK time, with the game broadcast live on ITV for viewers in the UK.

At present, no ticket information has been released, however there is an anticipation in some corners that the game could be marked with a full-house of supporters, should the Government's easing of lockdown restrictions go as planned.

On the subject of new faces, Manchester City continue to pursue the signing of a new centre-forward this summer, following the departure of Sergio Aguero - who joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer on Monday.

Other new faces could come in central midfield, where Etihad officials continue to monitor the possibility of signing a replacement for Fernandinho, while there is also a focus on left-back following the continued inconsistencies this season.

