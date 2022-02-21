Manchester City Squad Held Honest Harry Kane Conversation in Dressing Room Following Tottenham Defeat

Manchester City's players assessed what went wrong in their underwhelming display against Tottenham on Saturday after the Premier League leaders suffered a 3-2 loss against Antonio Conte's men at the Etihad Stadium, it has been revealed.

After having gone unbeaten in the Premier League since October last year, Manchester City’s incredible run was put to a surprise end by a Harry Kane-inspired Tottenham side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The England captain, who was heavily linked with a sensational switch to the east side of Manchester last summer, produced a five-star display against the reigning top-flight champions by scoring twice and playing a crucial hand in the opener early on.

Pep Guardiola's side looked out of ideas throughout the contest, conceding within five minutes after some poor defending and struggled to contend with the counter-attacking threat posed by Antonio Conte’s side over the course of 90 minutes.

With the league leaders being uncharacteristically porous at the back and dropping points at home against the north Londoners, it has been revealed that the Manchester City dressing room was far from a happy place after the defeat on Saturday evening.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the Manchester City players had a ‘frank discussion’ following their defeat to Tottenham at the weekend, where they attempted to analyse what went wrong for the hosts against Conte's side.

It has been mentioned that that the conclusion reached by Guardiola's men was that the ‘biggest problem’ for City lay in deciding whether to follow and get close to Harry Kane as he dropped deep in a number 10 role or maintain the defensive line when the visitors attacked.

Kane ragged Manchester City throughout the contest, finding pockets of space in deeper areas of the pitch and playing the likes Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski through with his pinpoint passes.

Manchester City's midfield trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri in particular simply could not get close to the 28-year-old, as he was afforded acres of space to dictate the contest with ease.

