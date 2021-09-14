September 14, 2021
Revealed: Man City's FIFA 22 Player Ratings Confirmed by EA Sports

EA Sports and Manchester City have revealed the ratings of the Premier League champions ahead of the official release of FIFA 22 in the coming weeks.
With less than a few weeks until the release of the latest edition in the EA Sports and FIFA franchise, Manchester City have now confirmed the complete list of player ratings for the new campaign.

The newly-released numbers have caused quite a stir among some fans on social media, with supporters feeling that the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones, and Oleksandr Zinchenko in particular have been hard done by.

Following the release of Manchester City players' base ratings for FIFA 22, here is a complete list of all the crucial numbers.

READ MORE: Man City ready for £100M fight for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Primary left-back targets reveals stance amid Man City interest

Goalkeepers

89 - Ederson
77 - Zack Steffen
67 - Scott Carson

Defenders

87 - Ruben Dias
86 - Aymeric Laporte
86 - Joao Cancelo
85 - Kyle Walker
83 - John Stones
80 - Oleksandr Zinchenko
78 - Nathan Ake
64 - Luke Bolton

Midfielders

91 - Kevin De Bruyne
86 - Bernardo Silva
86 - Rodrigo
85 - Ilkay Gundogan
84 - Phil Foden
83 - Fernandinho

Attackers

88 - Raheem Sterling
86 - Riyad Mahrez
84 - Jack Grealish
83 - Gabriel Jesus
82 - Ferran Torres

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva heaps praise on Man City midfielder Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on tactical tweak in Premier League victory

Many Manchester City supporters have been left surprised by the rating handed to England international centre-back John Stones, after the defender had his best season to date in his career - driving the club to a third Premier League title in four years.

In fact, such is the frustration towards the rating that Kevin De Bruyne also shares the same opinion, stating to the club website during a new feature, "83?! How can he [John Stones] only have an 83 rating after the year he had?!"

FIFA 22 is expected to be released in the coming weeks, across all platforms across the globe.

