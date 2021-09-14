Revealed: Man City's FIFA 22 Player Ratings Confirmed by EA Sports
With less than a few weeks until the release of the latest edition in the EA Sports and FIFA franchise, Manchester City have now confirmed the complete list of player ratings for the new campaign.
The newly-released numbers have caused quite a stir among some fans on social media, with supporters feeling that the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones, and Oleksandr Zinchenko in particular have been hard done by.
Following the release of Manchester City players' base ratings for FIFA 22, here is a complete list of all the crucial numbers.
Goalkeepers
89 - Ederson
77 - Zack Steffen
67 - Scott Carson
Defenders
87 - Ruben Dias
86 - Aymeric Laporte
86 - Joao Cancelo
85 - Kyle Walker
83 - John Stones
80 - Oleksandr Zinchenko
78 - Nathan Ake
64 - Luke Bolton
Midfielders
91 - Kevin De Bruyne
86 - Bernardo Silva
86 - Rodrigo
85 - Ilkay Gundogan
84 - Phil Foden
83 - Fernandinho
Attackers
88 - Raheem Sterling
86 - Riyad Mahrez
84 - Jack Grealish
83 - Gabriel Jesus
82 - Ferran Torres
Many Manchester City supporters have been left surprised by the rating handed to England international centre-back John Stones, after the defender had his best season to date in his career - driving the club to a third Premier League title in four years.
In fact, such is the frustration towards the rating that Kevin De Bruyne also shares the same opinion, stating to the club website during a new feature, "83?! How can he [John Stones] only have an 83 rating after the year he had?!"
FIFA 22 is expected to be released in the coming weeks, across all platforms across the globe.
