    •
    December 8, 2021
    Revealed: Man City's Potential Opponents in the Champions League Round of 16

    Following the conclusion of the Champions League group stage campaign on Wednesday night, Manchester City are now aware of who they could possibly face at the next stage.
    Pep Guardiola's side concluded their Champions League group stage campaign on Tuesday night, with a disappointing showing against RB Leipzig in Germany - a match in which they fell to a 2-1 defeat and lost Kyle Walker to a straight red card.

    While Manchester City ended the group phase in poor fashion, the campaign as a whole was rather impressive, with a home victory against Paris Saint-Germain being the highlight of the six games.

    Manchester City ultimately finished top of Group A on 12 points, after four wins and two defeats, scoring an impressive 18 goals, but also conceding a somewhat worrying tally of 10 goals.

    Ahead of the Champions League last-16 draw on Monday morning, and following the conclusion of the remaining group stage games on Wednesday night, here is a comprehensive coverage of who Manchester City could face in the next round:

    Draw Rules

    In the draw for the Champions League round of 16, the eight group winners are seeded, and the eight group runners-up are unseeded.

    The seeded teams (group winners) are drawn against the unseeded teams (group runners-up), with the seeded teams hosting the second-leg of their last-16 tie.

    Teams from the same group or the same association can not be drawn against each other.

    Potential Last-16 Opponents

    Group A: N/A

    Group B: Atletico Madrid

    Group C: Sporting Lisbon

    Group D: Inter Milan

    Group E: Benfica

    Group F: Villarreal or Atalanta

    Group G: RB Salzburg

    Group H: N/A

