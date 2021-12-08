Revealed: Man City's Potential Opponents in the Champions League Round of 16
Pep Guardiola's side concluded their Champions League group stage campaign on Tuesday night, with a disappointing showing against RB Leipzig in Germany - a match in which they fell to a 2-1 defeat and lost Kyle Walker to a straight red card.
While Manchester City ended the group phase in poor fashion, the campaign as a whole was rather impressive, with a home victory against Paris Saint-Germain being the highlight of the six games.
Manchester City ultimately finished top of Group A on 12 points, after four wins and two defeats, scoring an impressive 18 goals, but also conceding a somewhat worrying tally of 10 goals.
Ahead of the Champions League last-16 draw on Monday morning, and following the conclusion of the remaining group stage games on Wednesday night, here is a comprehensive coverage of who Manchester City could face in the next round:
Draw Rules
In the draw for the Champions League round of 16, the eight group winners are seeded, and the eight group runners-up are unseeded.
The seeded teams (group winners) are drawn against the unseeded teams (group runners-up), with the seeded teams hosting the second-leg of their last-16 tie.
Teams from the same group or the same association can not be drawn against each other.
Potential Last-16 Opponents
Group A: N/A
Group B: Atletico Madrid
Group C: Sporting Lisbon
Group D: Inter Milan
Group E: Benfica
Group F: Villarreal or Atalanta
Group G: RB Salzburg
Group H: N/A
