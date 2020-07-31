Revealed: The pledge Pep Guardiola made to Ferran Torres, and how Man City agreed a deal in just three days

Txiki Begiristain has closed the deal to bring Valencia winger Ferran Torres to the Etihad Stadium after just three days of negotiations, according to The Times.

After several months of rumours and reports linking Torres (20) with Manchester City, Times journalist Paul Hirst says that Begiristain, City's director of football, only needed a few days to agree upon a deal with the Spanish club.

It's being reported that the transfer fee will start at just over £20m, although the exact numbers are not universally agreed on at this moment.

The same source claims that Pep Guardiola has personally pledged to Torres that the right-wing position in his team is up for grabs, even with Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva competing for the same spot. However, Torres has played on the left in the past as well, which could be an ideal way to give Raheem Sterling some much-needed rest during the busier parts of the season.

According to 90min, City's negotiations with Torres were fairly straightforward. They say that the player was keen to seal a big move to Manchester and follow in the footsteps of fellow Spaniard David Silva.

If Torres does indeed arrive at the Etihad Stadium this summer, he'll leave Valencia having scored nine times in 97 games for the club.

