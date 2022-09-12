Revealed: Three Manchester City Players' FIFA 23 Ratings

It should come as no surprise to see three Manchester City players among the list of the 23 highest-rated players in FIFA 23 when you consider the club's dominant 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

In fact, one of the members of this trio impressed so much last season that he is now the joint-highest rated player in the game.

The Cityzens reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and won their second consecutive Premier League title in what was yet another successful season under Pep Guardiola.

The ratings for the forthcoming release from EA Sports will be based on the players' performances from last season, hence their high ratings. However, if this season's performances were also taken into context when rating players this would hardly harm any of City's squad in terms of ratings, given the club's fantastic start to the season.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Here are the three players included in the list released by EA today:

Erling Haaland: 88

Rather controversially, City's new number nine has received no upgrade on his rating from the previous instalment of the game, remaining 88 rated.

This seems harsh considering Haaland's fine goalscoring record for his former side Borussia Dortmund last season, where he scored 29 goals in 30 games in all competitions.

However, if the Norwegian maintains his remarkable goalscoring numbers this season then it would be almost impossible for him to be deprived of an upgrade next year.

Ederson: 89

The City shot-stopper is now the joint second-highest rated goalkeeper in the game, with only Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer being awarded a higher rating of 90.

The Brazil international is in fine company, with compatriot Alison and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak both also receiving a rating of 89.

The rating is arguably well deserved, with there being little separating City's and Liverpool's keepers, while Oblak is comfortably the best keeper in La Liga.

In any case, after a fine 2021/22 campaign there was no basis for Ederson's rating to be downgraded, so the keeper being handed the same rating as he did in FIFA 22 seems fair.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

City's playmaker maintains his 91 rating from FIFA 22, however, due to other players receiving downgrades this year the Belgian is now the joint-highest rated player in the game.

Alongside De Bruyne, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and the legendary Lionel Messi have all been awarded 91 ratings, making them the highest-rated players in the game.

Messi was the highest-rated star last year but his rating of 93 has been deducted by two.

De Bruyne now has a higher rating than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, who were both 91 rated last year but have been downgraded to 90 and 89 respectively.

Given the Belgian's performances last season, it seems entirely fair that he is rated amongst Europe's elite.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The latest iteration of EA Sport's major franchise is set to release in two weeks' time on September 30th.

