Revealed: What Ruben Dias told his Man City teammates at half-time in PSG semi-final first-leg

Since his arrival from Benfica last September, many Manchester City players and even manager Pep Guardiola have been keen to credit Ruben Dias for his outstanding leadership qualities within the dressing room.

While commanding his defensive line, the Portugal international has an incredible sense for reading the play and getting himself in the right positions to cover danger should those in front of him fail to cut it out.

Last Wednesday, Dias faced his most difficult task in Sky Blue to date; the challenge of stopping Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - a challenge he certainly passed. But it was his words as the City squad emerged from half-time, 1-0 down at the break, that has got fans on social media talking.

French broadcaster RMC Sport have released a documentary highlighting events at the Parc des Princes, providing an up close and personal look at some of the conversations held between both sides during an eventful 90 minutes.

As the Manchester City squad emerged onto the pitch for the second-half, RMC's overhead cameras captures the moment Ruben Dias gave his teammates one last rallying call before getting the game back underway.

Dias exclaims to the City squad, "Yes boys, one goal and we're in! One goal! One f**king goal! Let's go boys!"

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan can be heard continuing, "Come on boys, we've got nothing to lose!"

Manchester City will be needing every ounce of Ruben Dias' defensive capabilities once again on Tuesday night, as they welcome Mauricio Pochettino's side to the Etihad Stadium.

With a 2-1 lead from the first-leg, Manchester City are just 90 minutes from reaching their first ever Champions League final, however the attacking threat from the French side away from home will be more than a concern for those in Blue.

