Revealed: Where Five Man City Players Have Ranked at the 2021 Ballon D’or

It's the 2021 Ballon d'Or awards night, and the Manchester City players that were nominated for the prestigious award have learned their rankings.

There's no surprise nowadays that multiple Manchester City players are nominated for the top individual awards.

Pep Guardiola has created a winning culture at the club that's perhaps like nowhere else.

Tonight, the prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy will be handed out for the 65th time, so here are where the Manchester City players ranked on the final list:

26th. Ruben Dias

The transformational impact Ruben Dias had on the Manchester City backline cannot be understated.

Leaking goals before his arrival, Manchester City spent £62 million to bring him to the Etihad Stadium, and he's not looked back since.

Creating a formidable partnership with John Stones, the Portuguese international enjoyed a stellar campaign where he received the Premier League and FWA Footballer of the Year awards.

25th. Phil Foden

Dubbed 'the Stockport Iniesta' by City fans, Phil Foden propelled himself to stardom during the 2020/21 season.

Used sparingly by Pep Guardiola on previous occasions, Foden's development has allowed him to condition himself to top-level football and he now looks completely at home amongst a star-studded line-up.

Personally, Foden also collected the PFA Young Footballer of the Year last season and was featured in the PFA Team of the Year.

20th. Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez took his game to a whole new level in the past twelve months - particularly in the Champions League.

He stepped up for the Blues in the key knockout rounds, scoring a vital penalty away against Borussia Dortmund and netting three times across the two semi-final ties with Paris Saint-Germain.

15th. Raheem Sterling

The 26-year-old enjoyed yet another successful year for both club and country.

With his club, Sterling was an integral part of a Manchester City side that won the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

With the England National Team, the winger scored three big goals on the road to his sides' first-ever European Championship final appearance; including against the likes of Germany and Croatia.

TBC. Kevin De Bruyne

Of course, Kevin De Bruyne was Manchester City's highest-ranked player.

The Belgian superstar is clearly one of the best midfielders in the world and picked up the PFA Footballer of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Injuries hampered his attempts to fire Belgium to European glory, but his season with Manchester City was just phenomenal.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra