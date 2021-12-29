Revealed: Why John Stones, Kyle Walker and Rodri are Unavailable for Man City vs Brentford

Manchester City have revealed the reasons for the absences of John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Rodri from the matchday squad set to face Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

City could potentially enter the new year nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Pep Guardiola's side travelling to West London to face newly promoted Brentford for their final game of 2021.

The Blues beat Leicester City 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day, and are looking to win their 10th straight match in the league, in midweek.

Pep Guardiola was without Kyle Walker, John Stones and Rodri for the win over the Foxes at the weekend, and the Catalan remains without a number of first-team players for Wednesday's match at the Brentford Community Stadium.

It will be the first time the two teams have played one another this century, with the last league meeting between the Blues and the Bees coming in 1951, in the old English Division Two.

The City manager has named a strong team to face Thomas Frank's buoyant side, with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish all starting for the current Premier League Champions.

However, Manchester City are notably without John Stones, Kyle Walker and Rodri, for Wednesday night's crucial game.

According to Manchester City, John Stones remains unavailable for selection due as the Englishman being 'not fully fit.'

Kyle Walker has not featured since the Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig at the start of the month, and the 31 year-old remains unavailable as he is also 'not fully fit.'

Manchester City are also without Rodri, with the club stating that like Stones and Walker, the Spanish midfielder is 'not fully fit.'

