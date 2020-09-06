SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Revealed: Why Man City's new Spanish star turned down move to Barcelona

markgough96

Manchester City's summer signing Ferran Torres rejected a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona when he was 17, reports Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

Torres (20), made his international debut for Spain on Thursday, starting in the 1-1 draw against Germany. However, had the midfielder chosen a different path, he could also be currently wearing a Barcelona shirt.

The Catalan side three years ago wanted to pay the youngster's €8m release clause, but Torres was determined to develop at his boyhood club and turned down the offer.

Ferran-Torres

Additionally, the financial complications cased by the coronavirus pandemic left Real Madrid and Barcelona 'paralysed' this summer, forcing them to abandon any attempts to rival Pep Guardiola's side in the race for Torres's signature.

Mundo Deportivo also comments on the compatibility of Torres with City's system. It says that Guardiola's philosophy ‘suits’ the young Spaniard because Torres is ‘comfortable with the ball, takes advantage of his pace, has technical quality, and is excellent one on one’.

City fans will be excited to see how the former Valencia star develops at the club this season, and will be hoping the Spanish media's glowing reports do not prove misplaced.

-----

You can follow us at @City_Xtra for all the latest news.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'ready' to match Serie A clubs asking price for star defender

Manchester City appear ready to match Aurelio De Laurentiis' asking price of at least €75M with their new offer for centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly.

Adam Booker

by

bigalfromeccles

The fate of Man City's pursuit of Napoli defender will be decided TODAY according to reports in Italy

Man City could be set to complete their transfer for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly - with the player also said to believe he will be a City player soon.

markgough96

Chelsea star snubbed Man City in favour of move to Stamford Bridge

Christian Falk has revealed that Chelsea new-boy Timo Werner turned down the opportunity to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge.

Jack Walker

Breaking: Phil Foden named in England starting XI to face Iceland

Phil Foden will make his senior England debut later today as he starts for Gareth Southgate's side against Iceland in the UEFA Nations League, as per reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfielder could be handed his first international cap later today

As England get set to kick off their UEFA Nations League Campaign, Manchester City starlet Phil Foden has finally been given his first senior national call up and England manager Gareth Southgate is 'giving serious consideration' to starting the youngster.

Adam Booker

Man City still expected to sign Barcelona star despite missing out this summer

Manchester City still expect to sign Lionel Messi next summer when his contract at Barcelona expires.

Jack Walker

Man City hoping to 'clear the final obstacles' in negotiations for Napoli defender - difference of 'a few million' in value

Aurelio De Laurentiis and Fali Ramadani are hoping to clear the final obstacles in negotiations with Man City this weekend.

Jack Walker

"How can we have a normal and calm negotiation with them?!” - Napoli chairman discusses Man City transfer saga

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has, once again, been discussing the potential transfer of Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City; and these comments may explain why there's been such a hold up in discussions.

harryasiddall

"I’m ready to sell him if some club will submit the right bid." - Napoli chairman hints at Man City transfer

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken more about the transfer saga involving defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Danny Lardner

"We have nothing on the table on this matter.“ - Sporting Director of La Liga side on rumoured Man City target

After Manchester City have been heavily linked with Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, Sevilla sporting director Monchi cooled the fire surrounding his Brazilian centre-half.

Adam Booker