Revealed: Why Man City's new Spanish star turned down move to Barcelona

Manchester City's summer signing Ferran Torres rejected a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona when he was 17, reports Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

Torres (20), made his international debut for Spain on Thursday, starting in the 1-1 draw against Germany. However, had the midfielder chosen a different path, he could also be currently wearing a Barcelona shirt.

The Catalan side three years ago wanted to pay the youngster's €8m release clause, but Torres was determined to develop at his boyhood club and turned down the offer.

Additionally, the financial complications cased by the coronavirus pandemic left Real Madrid and Barcelona 'paralysed' this summer, forcing them to abandon any attempts to rival Pep Guardiola's side in the race for Torres's signature.

Mundo Deportivo also comments on the compatibility of Torres with City's system. It says that Guardiola's philosophy ‘suits’ the young Spaniard because Torres is ‘comfortable with the ball, takes advantage of his pace, has technical quality, and is excellent one on one’.

City fans will be excited to see how the former Valencia star develops at the club this season, and will be hoping the Spanish media's glowing reports do not prove misplaced.

