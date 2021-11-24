Skip to main content
    November 24, 2021
    Revealed: Why Phil Foden and Jack Grealish Are Missing From The Man City Squad vs PSG

    Manchester City have confirmed the reasons behind the respective absences of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish from their matchday squad against Paris Saint-Germain.
    Pep Guardiola's side have the opportunity to both secure a place in the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League, as well as claiming top spot in Group A, should they manage a victory against the Ligue 1 giants.

    Mauricio Pochettino's side travel to the Etihad Stadium in fine form, running clear at the top of Ligue 1 while they also require a win to strengthen their grip on a last-16 place after the turn of the year.

    However, Manchester City fans have been greeted with an unwelcome sight in the run-up to kick-off with the absence of England international duo Jack Grealish and Phil Foden from their matchday squad.

    As confirmed by Manchester City in their official line-up ahead of the game, Phil Foden is 'not fully fit' for selection, while the same reason is applied to Jack Grealish - who was also absent from the open training session on Tuesday evening.

    Additional information from Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News covers the problem sustained by Foden, as it is explained that the forward is 'feeling the effects' of the knock he took against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

    It is further explained that the Stockport-born youngster is not 100 per cent fitness for the Champions League clash against PSG, however the problem is 'not thought to be serious'.

    Following the clash with PSG at the Etihad, Manchester City will then face an away trip against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in Germany - a match that is now due to be held behind closed doors due to the escalating Covid-19 situation in 

