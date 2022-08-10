Rio Ferdinand Finds It 'Weird' How Manchester City Fans Did Not Oppose The Raheem Sterling Sale

Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea this summer in a deal worth up to £47.5 million after several clubs showed an interest in the winger but former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said he finds it 'weird' how Manchester City fans were not against the player leaving.

The English international made his debut for Chelsea on Saturday against Everton starting in a front three alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, his side won 1-0 thanks to a Jorginho penalty.

Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool for £50 million IMAGO / Action Plus

Sterling has been replaced in attack by Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez but Ferdinand still thinks it is bizarre that on the whole City fans did not oppose the winger leaving to join a potential title rival.

Speaking to William Hill he said: "He had the most minutes under Pep since he's been there, which shows the amount of influence he had at City. I was surprised there wasn't as much, not anger, but disbelief from the City fans, and there wasn't as much 'yes we’ve got him' at Chelsea.

"It was weird, it was one of those signings, and the price you think for the output that he's had in his career at City alone, I was expecting more both ways.

"If you ask every right-back in the league who their hardest player to play against at left-wing is, he'd be in everyone’s top two or three, easy, and top of most lists. It's a big season for him and I think he’ll have a good opportunity to have a big impact."

Sterling will be hoping to have a fast start under Thomas Tuchel so he can nail down a spot in Gareth Southgate's starting eleven for the winter World Cup in Qatar.

