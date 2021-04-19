"127 years destroyed by GREED" - Plenty of Man City fans gather outside Etihad Stadium to protest against European Super League switch

Manchester City fans gathered outside the Etihad Stadium from 6PM on Monday evening, to make their feelings known towards the clubs, after a decision was made to join 12 European clubs in a new, 'Super League'.

Manchester City fans gathered outside the Etihad Stadium from 6PM on Monday evening, to make their feelings known towards the clubs, after a decision was made to join 12 European clubs in a new, 'Super League'.

The protest was organised on Twitter throughout Monday afternoon, after further details had been emerging about the nature of the tournament/league on Monday via a whole host of sources from across mainstream media.

A number of photos were shared by Twitter user 'Ollie_25' who was outside the Etihad Stadium throughout the afternoon, showcasing the developments as an increasing number of fans began to gather to express their feelings towards the club.

READ MORE: Confirmation of a European Super League

READ MORE: Man City release statement on Kevin de Bruyne injury

A selection of the photos can be spotted below with various messages directed towards those responsible for making a decision that has separated football as a whole, and more specifically, the hierarchy and the fans at Manchester City.

(Photo via Twitter: Ollie_25)

READ MORE: A new centre-back joining the Man City first-team

READ MORE: Real Madrid have Raheem Sterling on transfer radar

According to the information of the Manchester Evening News' Simon Bajkowski, there are no plans at Manchester City to explain themselves publicly to supporters over the next few days.

However, it has been claimed that the club have already reached out privately to some fans, although details of these conversations are currently unknown.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra