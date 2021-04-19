NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

"127 years destroyed by GREED" - Plenty of Man City fans gather outside Etihad Stadium to protest against European Super League switch

Manchester City fans gathered outside the Etihad Stadium from 6PM on Monday evening, to make their feelings known towards the clubs, after a decision was made to join 12 European clubs in a new, 'Super League'.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City fans gathered outside the Etihad Stadium from 6PM on Monday evening, to make their feelings known towards the clubs, after a decision was made to join 12 European clubs in a new, 'Super League'.

The protest was organised on Twitter throughout Monday afternoon, after further details had been emerging about the nature of the tournament/league on Monday via a whole host of sources from across mainstream media.

A number of photos were shared by Twitter user 'Ollie_25' who was outside the Etihad Stadium throughout the afternoon, showcasing the developments as an increasing number of fans began to gather to express their feelings towards the club.

READ MORE: Confirmation of a European Super League

READ MORE: Man City release statement on Kevin de Bruyne injury

A selection of the photos can be spotted below with various messages directed towards those responsible for making a decision that has separated football as a whole, and more specifically, the hierarchy and the fans at Manchester City.

(Photo via Twitter: Ollie_25)

(Photo via Twitter: Ollie_25)

WhatsApp Image 2021-04-19 at 7.52.01 PM

READ MORE: A new centre-back joining the Man City first-team

READ MORE: Real Madrid have Raheem Sterling on transfer radar

WhatsApp Image 2021-04-19 at 7.52.01 PM (1)

According to the information of the Manchester Evening News' Simon Bajkowski, there are no plans at Manchester City to explain themselves publicly to supporters over the next few days.

However, it has been claimed that the club have already reached out privately to some fans, although details of these conversations are currently unknown.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

39912260
News

"127 years destroyed by GREED" - Plenty of Man City fans gather outside Etihad Stadium to protest against European Super League switch

sipa_32242666
News

Man City expect Liverpool to strengthen this summer - key target from Premier League club revealed

1002105945
News

Man City and Chelsea 'backed into a corner' over European Super League stance

sipa_32730710
News

Manchester City have joined the cartel - A Week in the City

1002168268
News

Man City release statement on Kevin de Bruyne injury

EzSg4hDVoAQ-lWY
News

European Super League confirmed

sipa_32843310 (1)
News

Breaking: Kevin de Bruyne initial injury assessment shows 'no significant damage'

sipa_30580815
News

What is the European Super League and who is behind the plan?