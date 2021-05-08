Rising Defensive Talent Labels Man City As "The Highest Ambition" In Recent Interview

IFK Göteborg defender Jesper Tolinsson dreams of eventually playing for the Premier League Champions-elect Manchester City, as he prepares to leave his current club for a move to Lommel SK at the end of the season.

Tolinsson is a young Swedish centre-back and has recently signed for City Football Group-owned Lommel SK - currently in the second-highest division of the Belgian football league system.

The 18 year-old will join his new club at the start of the 2021/2022 season and hopes to go from strength to strength during his developmental years, with the aim of finally ending up with the English giants.

Having spent his entire youth career so far at IFK Göteborg, Tolinsson will start his journey with the City group upon the completion of a £1.8 million move to the Belgian side in the hope for greater exposure to senior men’s professional football.

Swedish television program Fotbollskanalen, as translated by Sport Witness, have reported the player as saying, “The plan is that I will play as much as possible and continue to take steps.”

He continued, “It is up to me to perform and develop. Then the highest ambition is for me to go to Manchester City, it is clear that you have to have high goals.”

Playing for Manchester City is a highly ambitious goal, with the risk of failure very high but the youngster knows it well and is ready to dream big.

“I know that not all guys end up there and that the road there is long. I take one step at a time,” he cautiously admits.

Douglas Luiz who has been on a loan spell at City-owned Girona is a great example for Tolinsson.

Though the Brazilian has not featured for Manchester City due to work permit issues, he has established himself in the Premier League with Aston Villa and could come back to Manchester owing to a £27.5 million buy-back clause in his contract.

Although players like Angelino, Aleix Garcia, Patrick Roberts are not a part of Pep Guardiola’s side anymore, they have all been a part of the City Football Group, commissioned on various loans to sister clubs, and then eventually making an appearance for the Blues.

It is encouraging news for the City Football brand to have youngsters like Tolinsson set their eyes on Manchester City as their final destination in club football, which only further strengthens the fact that the club has established itself among the European greats.

