Rival Club Executives Looking To Launch Fresh Attempts To Tighten Man City Spending

The executives of various 'rival' clubs are considering fresh financial measures to tighten Manchester City’s spending, just days after the club completed a record-breaking transfer of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Since the takeover of Sheikh Mansour in 2008, Manchester City have garnered a reputation as being one of the highest-spending clubs in the world - and ultimately, it has resulted in wide-spread success on and off the pitch.

This summer, the reigning Premier League champions have already spent £100 million on Jack Grealish, whilst Chelsea are on the verge of spending approximately £97.5 million on Inter striker Romelu Lukaku.

Both clubs are also planning on further spending this summer, flexing their renowned financial muscles even further in an attempt to strengthen their grip on their current titles.

The heavy investment over at Manchester City has led to significant success, and there are glaring similarities between the successes of the Etihad club, Chelsea, and PSG - all of whom are owned by extremely wealthy owners.

However, their success and the direct correlation it appears to have with transfer window spending has often attracted criticism.

READ MORE: What Jack Grealish's shirt number could mean for future transfers?

READ MORE: Grealish reveals admiration for Kevin de Bruyne in new interview

As per a report by The Athletic published at the weekend, 'major' European clubs have recently 'spoken internally' about how more stringent salary curbs could be imposed upon big-spending clubs - such as the likes of the aforementioned PSG, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The ill-fated Super League was a clear attempt by the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona - who are afraid of falling behind their European rivals - to compete with those clubs on a financial level.

However, with the hideously-received Super League concept looking to be dead in the water, the aristocrats of European football will now look to find another way to curb their rivals’ spending.

Despite this, it is notable that it is perhaps hypocritical of a club such as Barcelona to grumble about other clubs’ spending, when the Catalan side have spent well over £300 million on the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele in recent years.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: Aston Villa's huge offer to Grealish which had no effect revealed

Whilst the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and PSG have all garnered criticism for their spending in recent years, it should be noted that spending to achieve success is nothing new in football.

For reference, much of Manchester United’s success under Sir Alex Ferguson was partially due to heavy spending, as the club broke the British transfer fee record on several occasions for the likes of Andy Cole and Rio Ferdinand.

Spending is, and has been for decades, a key part of the beautiful game, and heavy spending in football will likely continue, for a very long time.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra