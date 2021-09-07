September 7, 2021
"Rival Fans Going To Love This", "Another Meltdown On Twitter" - Some Man City Fans Are Bracing Themselves After Club Confirm Etihad Information

Some Manchester City fans are bracing themselves for a social media 'meltdown', after the club confirmed ticket information for the upcoming Carabao Cup third round tie against Wycombe Wanderers.
Pep Guardiola's side are embarking on their pursuit of a fifth successive League Cup trophy, after being crowned champions in all of the last four editions of the competition.

Up next for the reigning Premier League champions in the competition is League One side Wycombe Wanderers - who currently sit in seventh in their division after three wins, one draw, and one defeat from the opening five fixtures.

Ahead of the game, Manchester City have announced all the various ticket information, including one piece of information that has sparked plenty of reaction on social media.

As part of the ticket information statement on the upcoming League Cup third round tie against Wycombe, Manchester City have have advised supporters that all of East Stand Level 3, Colin Bell Stand Level 3 and South Stand Level 3 will not be available for this fixture.

It is likely that South Stand Level 3 will house the travelling support from the League One side, while the other two stands are usually closed for cup fixtures against opposition from lower leagues.

However, this hasn't stopped fans from reacting in their numbers on Tuesday afternoon, with some Manchester City fans bracing for a night of mockery from 'rivals fans'.

Prior to the League Cup clash against Wycombe, Manchester City will also embark on their new Champions League campaign against RB Leipzig in the Group Stage of the competition, while also continuing their Premier League season.

Although a large majority of Pep Guardiola's first-team squad are currently away on international duty, one eye will be on the club's next Premier League clash against Leicester City this weekend.

