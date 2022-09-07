Rival Watch: Chelsea Sack Manager Thomas Tuchel After Dinamo Zagreb Defeat

18 months ago Thomas Tuchel defied all odds and won Chelsea the Champions League against Manchester City in the final. Fast forward team, and a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb has cost him his job.

The news was broke this morning by David Ornstein of the Athletic, and it came as a shock to just about everyone in football.

Todd Boehly spent £250million this summer with Tuchel at the helm, but has now decided he doesn't want him there anymore.

In terms of replacements, according to Fabrizio Romano Graham Potter is a man of interest for Chelsea. The club are set to ask Brighton for permission to speak to the English manager today, as they hope to move quickly in their pursuit of a new man.

Potter has worked wonders with Brighton in recent years, and currently has them 4th in the league despite losing their two best players Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma.

A penny for the thoughts of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who likely only signed back to Chelsea for the opportunity to work with the man he done so well under at Borussia Dortmund.

It is a crazy decision from Chelsea, and Gary Neville reacted to the news this morning by tweeting the words, "Todd Woodward". Chelsea may have new owners, but the same scattergun approach to sacking managers is evident for all to see.

Mauricio Pochettino is another manager who's name has been dropped in the mix, but that news has been greeted with a trend on Twitter called "#notopoch".

Interesting time for Chelsea.

